Ex-Emirates cabin crew’s childhood video imagining life as a flight attendant wins hearts: ‘Life goal accomplished’

Some childhood dreams really do come true. One ex-Emirates cabin crew member recently shared a video on Instagram from when she was just 11 years old. Shaanze Basharat shared a 13-year-old video of her dreaming of being an air hostess.(@shaanze.basharat/Instagram)

In the video, 11-year-old Shaanze Basharat could be seen playfully imagining herself working in the skies, practising her moves and gestures as if on a real flight.

At 24, she had turned her childhood imagination into reality, flying with Emirates and welcoming passengers daily.

"11-year-old me: Cabin crew, ready for takeoff! 24-year-old me: Copy that,” the caption of the post reads.

The video quickly won hearts online.

"11-year-old me pretending to be an air hostess after my first international flight...same words, same excitement just 13 years later and 30,000 feet higher.." the post further adds.

Instagram users quickly reacted with delight to the video. Many called it “adorable” and “inspiring,” praising how the childhood dream had turned into reality.

Comments poured in applauding her journey, with users expressing how heartwarming it was to see such a throwback.

One of the users commented, “Life goal accomplished. That 11-year-old girl is so proud of you.”

A second user commented, “How does it feel to fulfill the dream you had when you were 11?”

A third user commented, “When the dream became the routine”.

“One hell of an inspiration, Miss Shaanze,” another user commented.

The video was shared on October 10, 2025, and since then, it has gained 8.9 lakh views and more than 37,000 likes.