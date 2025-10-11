Emirates cabin crew nails SRK’s signature pose, dances to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: ‘Never saw this coming’

Cricket fans watching the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match were greeted with a surprise moment involving a Bollywood twist. They were welcomed by a group of Emirates flight attendants who danced to the hit track ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Emirates cabin crew performing to SRK song at ICC Women’s World Cup. (YouTube/Sony Music India, TikTok/@keithaj57)

“The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 just got a dose of Bollywood magic! Emirates cabin crew lit up the event by dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s timeless hit ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.’ The surprise performance had the crowd cheering and cameras rolling — proving SRK’s charm truly knows no borders,” an Instagram user posted while sharing a video of the moment.

What does the video show?

The clip opens with the crew members walking inside the ground while wearing Emirates uniforms. Once they start dancing, the crowd starts cheering.

After skillfully dancing to the song, including showcasing SRK’s signature pose, the group begins grooving to ‘Shava Shava’ from another SRK film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Take a look at the video of the Emirates crew:

What did social media say?

While some were impressed with the crew's performance, others called it “secondhand embarrassment.” A few also asked why the flight attendants were dancing at a cricket event.

“This is awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. Another remarked, “I’m curious who is behind this idea.” A third commented, “Anything other than just dance everywhere every time? Isn’t it boring?” A fourth remarked, “I had nightmares, but nothing compares to this.”

About Kuch Kuch Hota Hai:

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the classic Bollywood love song, is the title track of a film by the same name. Sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, it was composed by Jatin and Lalit, with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan. It features Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 started on September 30 and will conclude with the final on November 2. It is being hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka. Eight nations are competing to win the coveted trophy.