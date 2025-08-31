Emirates employee reacts to Omega wristwatch gift for 20 years of service in touching video

A video going viral online shows an Emirates employee unpacking the gift he received for completing 20 years of service with the airline. Emirates is one of the two flag carriers of the UAE and the largest airline in the Middle East. It is known for offering premium services like private first-class suites, gourmet meals and high-end toiletries to customers. An Emirates employee received an Omega watch for completing 20 years with the airline (Instagram/@thatdubaipage)

While Emirates is well known for the amenities it provides its customers, even employees receive a range of benefits like a tax-free salary, discount on air travel etc. And on completing 20 years with the airline, they receive an Omega watch and a certificate signed by the chairman of the airline, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Emirates employee gets Omega watch

The video going viral online shows a loyal Emirates employee unpacking the large orange gift bag he received from the airline. Inside the bag was a box containing an Omega Constellation wristwatch.

The employee smiled as he opened the box and held up the watch for the cameras.

Watch the video below:

The video has been widely circulated on Instagram, racking up millions of views and comments. Some viewers felt that the employee had been shortchanged, while others appreciated Emirates for thinking of its employees.

Video divides opinion

“He spent half of his life in Emirates and they just gave a watch? Cringe,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Should have been a gold Rolex. 2 decades is a long time,” another opined.

“This watch costs more than 10k, but at Emirates Airline people get annual bonuses on top of salary. The company shares massive revenue with staff bonuses offering great perks, flexible work hours, and freedom,” a user countered.

“Everyone that's done 20 years gets this. They give you points and you choose a watch. Everyone goes for Omega,” another person explained.

