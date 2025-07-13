‘Wear makeup, red lipstick’: Emirates flight attendant reveals job requirements

An Emirates flight attendant has opened up about the many perks and responsibilities of her job. Serena Williams spoke to Business Insider about what it takes to be a flight attendant for the largest airline in the Middle East, and the many benefits that come along with it. An Emirates flight attendant on the perks and requirements of her job (Representational image)

Williams, 31, began her aviation career with easyJet in London in 2013, a surprising shift from her original training as a beauty therapist. After two years at easyJet, she “wanted to experience the real deal of cabin crew, with longer layovers”, and so she applied to British Airways and stayed there for five years.

Working for Emirates

In 2022, Williams relocated from the UK to Dubai after landing a job at Emirates. Here, her background as a beauty therapist came in handy in a surprising way.

“My background in beauty has come in handy. At Emirates, it's a requirement to wear basic makeup, along with the signature red lips — that's part of the uniform,” she told Business Insider.

Williams emphasized that there is more to the life of a flight attendant than serving drinks and food. “We're responsible for the security search of the aircraft, the safety equipment checks. There are often medical situations on board, and we have to know what to do,” she explained.

Perks of an Emirates job

But working for the Dubai-based airlines comes with its own set of benefits, as Serena Williams revealed to Business Insider. When Williams first moved to Dubai in 2022, she lived in accommodation provided by Emirates.

Now, she has her own apartment in the city, thanks to “Emirates' live-out allowance.”

One of the biggest perks of living in Dubai and working for Emirates is her tax-free salary. Another is the deep discounts she can avail as an Emirates employee. Williams revealed that she gets a “platinum card which gives us free access to beach clubs and discounts at shops and restaurants here”.

As an example, she said the card may give her free entry to a “nice hotel”, or 10% off at a clothing store, or a 25% discount on a certain bill.

Living in Dubai

The cabin crew member said that since moving to Dubai, it has become her No. 1 city.

“There are always things to do and places to explore, and there's a big expat community. It's the perfect base for me,” she said.

Since her mother is in the UK, Williams is able to fly out to meet her from time to time. While routes are assigned on a rota, crew members can bid for specific flights or swap with colleagues, provided the timings align. Williams often chooses UK routes to visit her mother, or Sweden during the summer to catch up with her brother. Longer-haul flights to Sydney give her the chance to reconnect with friends and cousins in Australia.