‘Best feeling ever’: Emirates cabin crew surprises family by showing up at home, emotional video wins hearts

A heartwarming video has captured an emotional reunion as an Emirates cabin crew member surprised her family after returning home. An emotional reunion between an Emirates crew member and her family won hearts.(@kainataamirr/Instagram)

The touching moment has won hearts across the internet, showing the joy and love that come with being reunited with loved ones after a long time apart.

The video was shared by Kainat Aamirr on Instagram, with the caption, “I miss them all already.”

The emotional reunion:

In the video, the crew member surprises her mother, who is shocked to see her and hugs her tightly, full of emotion.

The reunion continues as she meets the rest of her family.

But the most touching moment comes when she finally meets her father. The father beams with happiness, pulling his daughter into a warm hug and kissing her on the forehead.

The simple, yet cute gesture has left viewers moved.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on September 3, 2025, and has since gained 3.5 million views and over 1.5 lakh likes.

Here's how people reacted to this video:

Instagram users were quick to react to the heartwarming video, sharing their joy and admiration. Many commented on the emotional reunion, with some saying it brought tears to their eyes.

One of the users, Zoshay Rajput, commented, "The way her father kissed her forehead and cheeks and hugged her."

A second user, Faisal Rana, commented, “Best feeling ever.”

“Wow, I have never received this many hugs in my entire 25 years,” another user commented.

Some Instagram users praised Aamirr for the surprise and the strong bond she showed with her family. The father-daughter hug, in particular, captured hearts, with people describing it as “beautiful” and “heart-melting.”