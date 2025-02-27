Expat who loves living in Sweden says life in India is ‘more convenient’: 'When are you returning?'

An Indian expat’s video about life being “more convenient” in India than in Sweden has sparked a discussion on social media about whether it is worth relocating and settling in a foreign country in “search for a better life.” The picture shows a woman who claimed that life in India is “more convenient” than in Sweden. (Instagram/@tejjj2.0)

“I think living in Europe is great but living in India is just so much more convenient,” the woman says in the video. The clip also shows a text insert: "Why I think living in India is more convenient.

She then talks about her friend who gets her groceries delivered in a few minutes and compares how it takes her more than 10 minutes to reach the bus stop while grocery shopping in Sweden. She also talks about medicines being delivered at home, whereas pharmacies close after six in the evening in Sweden.

“And I feel like a lot of these small things are not talked about enough, so you kind of romanticise this idea of living aboard. Just from what you see on social media, which is very misleading,” she continues.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love living in Sweden,” reads the caption posted along with the video, which has prompted a flurry of responses on social media.

Take a look at the video:

Social media reacts:

An individual asked, “When are you returning?” Another posted, “India definitely has its luxury lifestyle even for a very middle-class family. Europe/European countries (or the UK, for that matter), everything is independent. I mean, healthcare is a whole different topic. But yeah - in India, you'll get everything for your convenience. But abroad also has its benefits (or only benefit - is financial assurance and law-abiding - though it's questionable) as someone wrote in your comments - cleaner air and fresher groceries (to an extent).”

A third argued, “Faster groceries of questionable quality over clean air?” A fourth commented, “As everyone is saying convenience at someone else's cost, it might not be totally true... every middle-class family and BPL families need their essentials for which working day and night(though its shift basis), is in itself a luxury. It's the demand for jobs by the population that such amenities are provided throughout the day.”

