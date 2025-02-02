Indian lawyer claims she felt 'cheated' after moving to Europe: 'How have we been living?'

An Indian lawyer shared her resentment with the work culture in India after living in Europe for six months in a post on social media. The lawyer took to X and in a series of posts, spoke about how working in India was completely different from Europe. The Indian lawyer said she found her workplace in Europe more kind and helpful than back home.(Representational)

"Have been in Europe for 6 months now & have started building up a resentment towards work culture in India. You work past 12AM on a daily basis, only to earn peanuts & to not be respected as an individual. You have no time to for yourself. How have we been living like this?" she wrote.

In another post, she admitted that while European culture has its flaws she felt a sense of unfairness and being cheated after her move. "I see what life could have been in India if we just had cleaner air, safer roads, just better access to basic facilities. I’d take that over Blinkit/Zomato any day," she said.

‘People are kinder, more helpful’

After the post gained attention, several users shared their views on the lawyer's take. "I work with European bosses. They take work just as a small part of their life and expect us to do the same in India too which is risky considering other teams around who think I’m never working," said one of them.

The lawyer replied, "To be honest, I’ve found people to be generally kinder, helpful, and more approachable here than back in Delhi. I also like the fact that I don’t have to constantly be on guard when I interact with anyone."

The post sparked a debate online with many complaining about rigid work culture in India and others calling out the lawyer for comparing work in two vastly different economies. "Not everyone in India works past 12 AM and not everyone in Europe works 40 hours a week," said one user, while another wrote: "I'm based in the UK. I have worked with outsourcers in India and I have been horrified at the way that Indian employees are treated."

