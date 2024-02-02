Are these viral pics from a CBSE Class 9 book? Education board responds

A tweet showing pictures of a chapter on ‘Dating and Relationships’ with a claim that it is from a Class 9 ‘value education’ book prescribed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going viral. The post attracted comments from several people, including one from Tinder India. CBSE, however, have refuted the claim and shared that it is ‘baseless and incorrect’. Fact Check: This is one of the viral images that is shared with a claim that it is from a CBSE book. (X/@nashpateee)

X user Khushi shared the post on X. “9th class textbooks nowadays,” she wrote and shared two pictures. The images show a chapter on ‘Dating and Relationships’ that also teaches teenagers about ‘ghosting’, ‘catfishing’, and ‘cyber bullying’. In subsequent tweets, she added that the subject is ‘Value Education’. While replying to an X user’s comment, she also shared that it is a ‘CBSE prescribed’ book.

Take a look at the tweets:

We reached out to CBSE and they denied it being a book prescribed by the board.

How did CBSE react to the viral tweet?

“It is wrongly attributing a book to be a publication of CBSE containing objectionable material on dating and relationships according to the reports. This is totally baseless and incorrect. The contents of the chapter which are going viral on social media are in fact from a book titled A Guide to Self Awareness and Empowerment written by Gagan Deep Kaur and Published by G.Ram Books(P)Ltd. Educational Publishers. The CBSE neither publishes any books nor recommends books of any private publishers,” the Media & PR Unit of CBSE said in an email.

So, the viral images of a chapter on ‘Dating and Relationships’ that is being claimed is from a CBSE prescribed book is misleading.

HT has reached out to the X user and is yet to receive a comment.