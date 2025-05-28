'Final dekhne aao India': Vijay Mallya trolled after tweet on RCB's win against LSG

Vijay Mallya found himself at the receiving end of social media jibes after he congratulated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on their win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). While his post praised RCB, many took the opportunity to troll him, asking him to return to India to face legal proceedings. Vijay Vittal Mallya is an Indian fugitive, former businessman, and politician. (X (Vijay Mallya))

“Congratulations to RCB for pulling off a phenomenal win over LSG tonight and setting a IPL record of away wins,” Mallya wrote in a X post. “Hopefully, strong momentum and return of key players will enable RCB to play bold en route to the IPL Trophy,” he added.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets. With this win, RCB stormed into Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025.

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

Social media had a field day and didn’t hold back while dropping remarks on Mallya’s post.

An individual posted, “'Final dekhne aao India (come to India to watch the final match).” Another added, “Please come to watch the playoffs in India!!” A third commented, “Comeback to India Man.” A fourth wrote, “When are you coming?” A few others shared similar remarks.

Mallya, currently residing in London, is the subject of India's extradition efforts over alleged loan defaults. He has cases against him by the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation.