Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya spotted at son Sidhartha Mallya’s lavish UK wedding

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya was photographed at son Sidhartha Mallya’s lavish wedding in the UK. The 68-year-old multimillionaire is accused in the over 900-crore alleged loan fraud case, being probed by the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation. Vijay Mallya with son Sidhartha Mallya.

Sidhartha Mallya is the son of Vijay Mallya and his first wife, Samira Tyabjee Mallya. He married his girlfriend Jasmine in the UK this Saturday.

The lavish wedding was attended by close friends and family members. It took place at Vijay Mallya's $14 million estate in Hertfordshire. Mallya had purchased the Ladywalk estate in Hertfordshire from Anthony Hamilton, father of F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, in 2015 - only a few months before he fled India.

Kingfisher Airlines promoter Vijay Mallya faces charges of money laundering and bank loan default to the tune of over ₹9,000 crore linked to the collapse of his airline in 2012. He fled India in March 2016 and is currently living in the UK.

Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine's wedding marked the culmination of week-long festivities. Sidhartha Mallya shared two photographs from the ceremony on Instagram today.

Take a look at his Instagram post below:

The couple had announced their engagement on Halloween last year.

They tied the knot in a traditional Christian ceremony on Saturday. The bride Jasmine looked resplendent in a white gown with a long train. After the ceremony, she had shared a picture of her wedding band with the words “Forever.”

Friends from across the world descended upon the sleepy English village of Tewin in Hertfordshire for the wedding. Photos shared on social media by wedding guests show the sprawling estate decked up for the celebrations.

Sidhartha Mallya was born in Los Angeles, California, and was raised in London and the UAE. He attended Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London. He then attended the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and began working as a model and actor. He recently published a children's book.

Not much is known about the bride Jasmine. According to her Instagram profile, she lives in the US.