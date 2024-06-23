Vijay Mallya’s $14 million English mansion where Sidhartha Mallya married Jasmine

Sidhartha Mallya married Jasmine in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family members in the English countryside yesterday. The wedding took place at the $14 million mansion of Sidhartha Mallya’s father, fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, near London. Sidhartha Mallya married Jasmine at Ladywalk estate in Hertfordshire(Instagram/@imke_pimpke)

Ladywalk, in the sleepy village of Tewin in Hertfordshire, served as the venue for Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine’s wedding.

The sprawling Ladywalk estate was purchased by Vijay Mallya in 2015, just months before he fled India for the UK. The 68-year-old multimillionaire is currently in the UK, is accused in the over 900-crore alleged loan fraud case, being probed by the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation.

Vijay Mallya had purchased the Ladywalk estate in Hertfordshire from Anthony Hamilton, father of F1 champion Lewis Hamilton. According to a Rediff report from 2021, the property bears all the hallmarks of being owned by the self-proclaimed ‘King of Good Times.’

The large residence sits on 30 acres of land. The three-house estate also features multiple outhouses, swimming pools, fountains and tennis courts, along with a garage that is ill-equipped to handle Mallya’s large fleet of expensive cars.

Visuals posted by a guest at Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine’s wedding show the Hertfordshire mansion brimming with guests for the wedding. American actress Imke Hart, who is friends with the bride and groom, shared a glimpse of the wedding venue on her Instagram Stories.

A video offers a glimpse of Sidhartha Mallya's wedding venue, Ladywalk in Hertfordshire.(Instagram/imke_pimpke)

Her video shows the huge residence with manicured lawns and topiary art.

Sidhartha Mallya married Jasmine at his father's Hertfordshire estate.(Instagram/@imke_pimpke)

Sidhartha Mallya married Jasmine in a traditional Christian ceremony where the bride wore a white gown with a train, as evidenced by a picture shared by the younger Mallya on his Instagram Story.

Ladywalk in Hertfordshire

According to various news reports, Mallya purchased the Ladywalk estate for a whopping £11.5m (more than $14 million). It is one of the many properties that the fugitive businessman owns. Extensive renovations were carried out at the heavily-guarded Ladywalk estate over the next two years. Locals reported a continuous stream of builders, architects, decorators and landscape artists visiting the property after Mallya acquired it.

In 2017, Rupert Neate of The Guardian visited Hertfordshire hoping to get a glimpse of the reclusive millionaire. His hopes were dashed, but he did talk to locals about the millionaire’s mansion.

In his account, Neate said the estate is heavily guarded with CCTV cameras, wrought iron gates and multiple security guards.

Villagers said that the Mallya family had brought with them a large number of cars and staff members too. “I don’t know him, I’ve never met him, but I have heard his helicopter flying over,” the landlord of the local Tewin pub told Neate at the time.