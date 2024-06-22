First pic from Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine’s wedding is out. A look at bride's diamond ring

Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine are officially married. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in London today. Sidharth Mallya and Jasmine got married in London today.(Instagram/@jassofiaa)

The first photograph from the wedding was shared by the bride on her Instagram Stories a few minutes ago. The picture shows Jasmine in a white wedding gown, hand in hand with husband Sidhartha Mallya who can be seen wearing his gold wedding band.

Visible in the picture is Jasmine's stunning diamond ring. “Forever,” she wrote while posting the pic on her Instagram Stories.

Siddharth Mallya is the son of fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya. He had announced his upcoming wedding on Instagram earlier this week. “Wedding week has commenced,” Mallya wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture that shows him posing with his fiancée.

The couple had announced their engagement on Halloween last year.

They had also been spotted together on a shopping spree days before their wedding. The ceremony itself was attended by close friends and family members of the bride and groom.

Not much is known about the bride Jasmine. According to her Instagram profile, she lives in the US. The couple together own a Husky, a Beagle, a Golden Retriever and a cat.

Sidhartha Mallya recently released a children's book titled “Sad-Glad”, a picture book about embracing changing emotions in children.