All about Sidhartha Mallya’s wedding and his girlfriend Jasmine: 11 points

Sidhartha Mallya, the son of businessman Vijay Mallya, is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée Jasmine. Sidhartha hinted at the wedding with a post on Instagram. He wrote, “Wedding week has commenced…,” as he shared a picture with Jasmine. Sidhartha Mallya posing for the camera with his wife-to-be Jasmine in London, United Kingdom. (Instagram/@sidmallya)

In the picture, Sidhartha is dressed in a white suit while Jasmine sports a floral dress. While many know about Sidharth, little is known about his wife-to-be, as she has a low social media presence.

All about Sidhartha - Jasmine and their wedding: 10 points

1- According to Jasmine’s Instagram profile and several reports, she lives in the United States. Most of her posts on the Meta-owned platform are pinned to Los Angeles, California.

2- Jasmine, who has over 4,000 followers on Instagram, often shares videos and photos of herself travelling to different locations.

3- Jasmine is also a foodie - who loves ice cream and pizza - per her Instagram profile.

4- She is a fan of Harry Potter and even has a tattoo of Harry Potter’s Deathly Hallows.

5- Jasmine is also a nature lover, and most of her Instagram posts and highlights reflect that.

6- Jasmine’s dream destination was Venice, and in November 2022, she said that she felt “lucky” to have a “trip around the Sun in Venice”. She ended the caption with the words, “Dreams do come true.”

7- She and Sidharth got engaged on Halloween in October 2023. In a post on Instagram, Jasmine wrote, “October. There were obviously other things that happened in October, but nothing else really matters anymore. Best day of my life….” She shared several pictures from the day. In one of the pictures with Sidhartha, she can be seen flaunting her engagement ring.

8- “Thank you, everyone, for all your beautiful messages and wishes. Jasmine and I feel very humbled by all the love,” Sidhartha wrote while sharing a picture on Instagram.

9- The couple has a Husky, a Beagle, and a Golden Retriever. They are also pet parents to a cat.

10- Sidhartha, who is quite active on Instagram, has over one million followers. He is the author of the children’s book “Sad Glad”. He also wrote a memoir on his mental health titled “If I’m Honest”.

11- Sidhartha was born in Los Angeles, California, and was raised in London and the UAE. He attended Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London. He then attended the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and began working as a model and actor.