CBI, ED, NIA may head to UK for extradition of Vijay Mallya, other fugitives: Report

A high-level team of officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI), Enforcement Directorate(ED) and National Investigation Agency(NIA) would soon be heading to the UK to expedite the extradition of India's most-wanted fugitives, including Kingfisher Airlines promoter Vijay Mallya, arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and diamond trader Nirav Modi, reported news agency ANI on Tuesday. Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya(PTI)

Mallya, Bhandari and Modi are wanted in India for various charges including money laundering. All three have escaped trial in India and are in the United Kingdom. Indian government authorities have been involved in legal negotiations in the UK to extradite them to India.

Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya faces charges of money laundering and bank loan default to the tune of over ₹9,000 crore linked to the collapse of his Kingfisher Airlines in 2012. He is also under investigation for financial crimes. He fled India in March 2016.

In 2022, the Supreme Court sentenced him to four months in jail in a contempt of court case for not honestly disclosing his assets and secretly transferring $40 million to his family members. He allegedly didn't reveal $40 million he had received from British liquor major Diageo Plc after his resignation as Chairman of United Spirits Limited in February 2016.

Nirav Modi

Diamond merchant and former billionaire Nirav is facing charges in India for fraud and money laundering. He is wanted in an estimated USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case. He also allegedly interfered with evidence and witnesses in the CBI proceedings against him.

Nirav is lodged in HMP Thameside in south-east London. He was arrested on an extradition warrant in March 2019.

Sanjay Bhandari

Businessman and arms dealer Bhandari is wanted in India for charges of money laundering and tax evasion. The ED has been investigating several allegations against Bhandari and his alleged links with congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband, Robert Vadra. During the UPA era, Bhandari allegedly took commission and purchased properties in London whose beneficial owner was Vadra. However, Vadra has denied these charges.

Bhandari has a Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued against him.