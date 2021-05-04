Florida man drives 300 miles before realising an owl was stuck in his truck

Sometimes animals and birds find themselves stuck in some sticky spots where they need humans to step in. Case in point, this horned owl that got stuck in a truck and had to be rescued carefully. The incident that happened in Florida was shared on Facebook by Conservancy of Southwest Florida. The rescue story may leave you amazed.

“This great horned owl had quite a journey. As he was flying across the road, he was hit by a pick-up truck, and actually broke through the front grill. It wasn't until the driver finished his 300 mile drive that he realized that the owl was actually IN his truck! He was quick to call the wildlife hospital, and our volunteer Tim Thompson went over to retrieve the owl,” explains a part of the caption. The share includes pictures of the owl while getting rescued.

“The owl was dull and had some swelling and laceration on one elbow, due to the impact of the truck. He was given some fluids, pain medications and laser therapy and placed in a cage to recover. After a week or so of treatment, he has moved to an outside enclosure and staff is optimistic about his recovery,” it details further.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on April 27, the post has garnered over 1,000 reactions and tons of comments. People expressed their gratitude for rescuing the owl and giving it the proper treatment, it needs. Many pointed out how one should be more careful while driving on the street and take care of the wildlife around.

“Glad to see a happy ending,” said a Facebook user. “Poor little buddy. He must have been petrified,” commented another. “So glad that he is safe,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this share?