A Florida teenager has earned more than $22,000 to pay for college by turning her family’s living room walls into a real-life advertising billboard. Inspired by New York’s Times Square, a high school graduate, Shayla posted TikToks offering to plaster brands’ logos on her home’s walls and give them a video shout-out in exchange for cash. Despite having a modest following at first, her video racked up millions of views, prompting major companies like Lyft and GoFundMe, alongside smaller businesses, to buy ad space on her walls.

The Florida teen showing off her advertisement wall. (TikTok/@shayla.wolfe09)

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In an interview with ABC News, Shayla said that initially her mom was against the idea. However, after seeing her success, her mom agreed and even helped her find news spaces for advertisements.

How long do the ads stay up?

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Shayla shared that she keeps the ads for about a month. After that, the brands either pay to continue using the space or a new one takes its place.

The teen and a social media influencer started pitching her idea on TikTok. Multiple videos on her profile show her offering space on the walls of her house and giving shout-outs to brands in her videos. Initially, only a handful of small brands approached her. However, eventually, she also got ads from brands like GoFundMe and Lyft.

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{{^usCountry}} She told ABC that her ad spaces sell for anywhere between $50 and $2,000, depending on the size and the portion of the walls brands choose. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She told ABC that her ad spaces sell for anywhere between $50 and $2,000, depending on the size and the portion of the walls brands choose. {{/usCountry}}

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Shayla’s viral living room isn’t an isolated stunt, it reflects a broader shift in how brands are favouring hyper-niche, personality-driven marketing that commands genuine online attention.

When a wedding suit became a walking billboard

In a similar bid to monetise personal milestones, a Frenchman last year turned his wedding suit into a walking billboard, raising $12,000 from start-ups eager for unconventional visibility.

Entrepreneur Dagobert Renouf, behind an artificial intelligence (AI) company based in Southern France, first announced plans to sell space on his wedding suit in a social media post.

In a July 2025 tweet, he wrote, “Currently getting people to sponsor my wedding and pass it as business expense under advertising. Sold 7 spots today.”

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In October, 2025, he posted, “Big thanks to the 26 startups who helped us pay for our wedding, it was a beautiful day” and shared pictures of his suit covered with advertisements.

As niche marketing continues to evolve, it remains to be seen whether brands will increasingly be willing to place their logos wherever internet audiences look.

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