Foster cat loves baby’s toy, takes over it. Pet mom assures he gets to have it

A video that has been shared on Instagram has recently been going viral as it showcases a cute little baby and a foster cat. What can be seen happening in this video is absolutely too cute to miss. The video continues to explain how a certain toy pig was bought for the little baby, but it was taken over by the cat after he took an immense amount of liking to it. The video has been shared along with a caption that provides more context as to what can be seen happening in this cute cat video. It reads, “The sibling rivalry for the stuffed animal pig will be ending soon.”

The video has been shared on the Instagram page for Pearl’s Ragdolls. Located in Fort Worth, Texas in the United States of America, this foster care unit often takes to this Instagram page in order to share adorable photos and videos of the cats and kittens. Many of these videos also feature this cute little baby whose mom happens to be the one taking care of all the munchkins.

Take a look at the cat video right here:

The video has received almost 43,500 likes ever since it has been shared on the social media platform on October 6.

“I did a cheer when you said yes,” pointed out an Instagram user as a reference to a piece of information in the video that states that the foster cat gets to take the toy with him to his forever home. “Hahaha to the victor go the spoils,” joked another individual. “That’s good he’ll get to take it with him,” shared a third.