Top 10 quotes from Paul Graham's viral essay for all bosses: 'Founder mode vs manager mode'

Investor Paul Graham recently published an essay titled "Founder Mode" that has been widely discussed by the start-up ecosystem in Silicon Valley as well as India. The 59-year-old co-founder of accelerator Y Combinator, calls all leaders to run their companies in the "founder mode" instead of the "manager mode". The latter, which is conventional B-school wisdom, said founders must switch to manager mode if they wanted to scale up their companies. The leaders, according to this school of thought, would not get into the smaller details and would rather prefer to delegate.

Paul Graham wrote about the founder mode on his blog.