Founder with ‘a few millions in bank’ says retiring at 32 was his ‘biggest mistake’
The American founder Logan Chierotti shared what happened after he decided to retire at 32.
American founder Logan Chierotti, recently named the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Mountain West Award Winner, opened up about the psychological toll of retiring at 32 and what ultimately drove him back into the business world.
“Freedom without purpose = boredom,” Logan Chierotti wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of him recalling the time when he retired from working.
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“I retired at 32 with a few million bucks in the bank. It was the worst mistake of my life,” the CEO says. He adds, “I was sitting around, gardening, playing with chickens, trying to figure out stuff to stay busy to kill the day.”
He recalls that at that time he had a one-year-old kid and his wife was pregnant, so extensive travelling was not an option. However, he says that travelling all the time gets boring after a point. “I have done it, it’s not that fulfilling.”
Chierotti continues, “I was going crazy. I was driving myself nuts.” To keep himself busy, the founder tried different things, including day trading, but nothing could hold his interest.
“Initially after I got the money it felt good. I remember feeling ‘I made it’,” Chierotti shares. However, he soon realised that the sudden absence of work left a profound void. While he had always craved absolute freedom, achieving it without a clear purpose only resulted in deep boredom.
He also missed the thrilling journey of building something and being around smart people. Eventually, he came out of retirement to start another company.
How did social media react?
An individual asked, “Thank you for sharing! And how are you feeling today? After all of this?” Chierotti responded, “I started another company and that has filled the void for me.” Another commented, “This is incredible. What a story to help remind everyone that it’s not about the destination, it’s the journey that gives true fulfilment. Thank you so much for posting this.”
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A third expressed, “Hey Logan, thanks for sharing. I relate a lot. Exiting a CEO role at 33, and yeah, freedom without purpose is definitely boring. Cheers, Alex.” A fourth wrote, “Retiring is the best thing that has happened to me... at 32. Purpose can mean different things. More time for family, more time for God. Fun activities, etc. You'll still have the same problem at 65 when you retire, and by then it'll be worse. The body is fatigued, perhaps lifestyle diseases, who knows. The purpose needs to shift from work.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More