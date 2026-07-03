Founder with ‘a few millions in bank’ says retiring at 32 was his ‘biggest mistake’

American founder Logan Chierotti, recently named the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Mountain West Award Winner, opened up about the psychological toll of retiring at 32 and what ultimately drove him back into the business world. Logan Chierotti, a US-based CEO and founder. (Instagram/@loganchierotti)

“Freedom without purpose = boredom,” Logan Chierotti wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of him recalling the time when he retired from working.

Also Read: He retired at 47 with ₹15 crore — no inheritance, no business, just a 9-to-5 tech salary

“I retired at 32 with a few million bucks in the bank. It was the worst mistake of my life,” the CEO says. He adds, “I was sitting around, gardening, playing with chickens, trying to figure out stuff to stay busy to kill the day.”

He recalls that at that time he had a one-year-old kid and his wife was pregnant, so extensive travelling was not an option. However, he says that travelling all the time gets boring after a point. “I have done it, it’s not that fulfilling.”

Chierotti continues, “I was going crazy. I was driving myself nuts.” To keep himself busy, the founder tried different things, including day trading, but nothing could hold his interest.

“Initially after I got the money it felt good. I remember feeling ‘I made it’,” Chierotti shares. However, he soon realised that the sudden absence of work left a profound void. While he had always craved absolute freedom, achieving it without a clear purpose only resulted in deep boredom.

He also missed the thrilling journey of building something and being around smart people. Eventually, he came out of retirement to start another company.