He retired at 47 with ₹15 crore — no inheritance, no business, just a 9-to-5 tech salary

A fixed salary, no inheritance and no business — that's how Vivek Waman describes the foundation of his wealth. After spending 24 years in the information technology industry, the former Wipro and PwC employee retired at the age of 47 after realising he had already achieved financial freedom. Vivek Waman retired in 2021 after accumulating ₹15 crore.

Waman recently appeared on the 1% Club's podcast, where he revealed to host Shreya Hegde that he had accumulated a family net worth of ₹15 crore by 2021 — far more than the ₹10 crore he believed he needed to retire. Today, that figure has grown to more than ₹20 crore, despite market volatility.

Who is Vivek Waman? Waman introduced himself on the podcast by saying: “I spent about 24 years in the corporate world, mostly in information technology and consulting. In 2021, when I realised I had achieved financial freedom, I quit my job and started my own financial services business.”

His LinkedIn profile shows that he has worked at companies like Wipro, Accenture and PwC India.

How he built ₹ 15 crore net worth In 2021, Vivek Waman quit his job with a net worth of ₹15 crore. He was only 47 at the time, years away from the typical retirement age in India.

Waman explained on the podcast that at his last job, he earned between ₹4 to 5 lakh per month. This is a far cry from his first salary of ₹12,000 per month, but he is of the opinion that no salary is too small to begin saving.

Asked how he managed to get rich, Waman replied: “The short answer is: bit by bit, drop by drop.”