This four-time Olympian's parents want her to 'get a normal job and be a regular girl'

US table tennis player Lily Ann Zhang reached the top 16 players in women's singles at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday as she beat Bruna Takashi of Brazil. Born in California to Chinese immigrant parents, Zhang is a four-time Olympian who first went to the games representing the USA in 2012 at the London Olympics. Paris Olympics: US table tennis player Lily Ann Zhang advanced to Round of 16 on Monday.

At 28, she continues to navigate her parents' expectations, often stereotypically associated with Asian immigrants, of academic excellence and of getting a "normal job".

“We always try to convince her to stop playing. We just want her to have a normal job," her Linda Liu told the Wall Street Journal.

“We are traditional Chinese parents. We always want her to focus on school. I always wanted her to get a job and be a regular girl."

Zhang agrees with her mother's views to an extent, as she feels that all it takes for a setback in a sporting career is an injury or a losing streak.

“There’s so many things that can happen that can take away your stability in an instant," Zhang said.

Zhang grew up on the campus of Stanford University where her family lived as her father was then a mathematics professor at the elite institute. Her mother is a former table tennis player who represented her province in China's Xi'an.

She began training professionally in table tennis when she was seven. The dining table of her tiny Palo Alto apartment doubled up as a table tennis table, according to the WSJ report.

She began competing in international events since 2007.