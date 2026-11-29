Buying a new car is often a special occasion, but not every delivery comes with a grand celebration. A Delhi-origin woman and her partner found this out when they went to collect their new Tesla in Melbourne, Australia. With no special welcome or grand reveal, they made their own coffee, set up the car and took pictures themselves.

Tesla's self-service delivery surprises couple

The Delhi-origin woman shared details of the experience in an Instagram video. (Instagram/@the._wandering._family) more less

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Instagram user Kimmi Sohal shared a video of the experience, joking about how little assistance they received during the handover. In her caption, she wrote, "Gaadi premium, delivery self-service! Khud coffee banayi, khud settings ki, khud photos kheechi aur khud hi apni vidaai karke nikal gaye! Tesla delivery experience in Australia was definitely not what we expected! Love our new car, though! Tesla owners, please tell me hum akele nahi hain?"

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In the video, Kimmi said they had expected the car to be covered, with a ribbon and a grand reveal waiting for them.

"Aaj hum gaye apni brand new Tesla lene aur socha tha thodi VIP wali feeling aayegi. Gaadi pe cover hoga, badi si ribbon hogi, grand reveal hoga. Chai coffee toh milegi hi, lekin Tesla walon ka alag hi swag hai bhai," she said.

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The couple's wait began when they reached the delivery centre and found that the staff were away for lunch. After waiting for an hour, Kimmi spotted a coffee machine and thought someone might offer them a cup. Instead, she ended up making it herself.

The couple were eventually taken to a warehouse where several Teslas were parked. An employee handed them the registration papers and key cards and asked them to download the Tesla app to manage the car's settings. There was no cover to pull off or ribbon to untie.

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Kimmi said they had to take their own photographs and videos to make the occasion feel like a proper new-car delivery. She compared the experience to collecting a car after servicing and joked that the grand reveal might arrive with a future software update.

She also had a message for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, asking him to add some hospitality to the experience. "Customer gaadi khareed raha hai, Amazon ka parcel nahi," she joked.

Take a look:

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Internet reacts

The video led to discussions about how car handovers differ across countries. In India, collecting a new vehicle is often accompanied by photographs, decorations and celebrations.

Several users related to Kimmi's experience, with one commenting, "Hehe.. we had the same experience."

"Tech touch full, human touch zero," another wrote.

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"Ise achi delivery toh Splendor ki hoti hai," read another comment.

Another viewer felt that buying a car was a significant milestone in India and deserved a more memorable handover.

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