A couple who accepted YouTuber MrBeast's challenge to drive a Lamborghini around the world have finally completed the journey. The trip came with its share of setbacks, including an accident in India that damaged the luxury car and an injury that kept them apart for some time. After making it to Italy, Jim and Monika had another reason to celebrate as they got engaged. The couple travelled across countries to win the luxury car. (YouTube/MrBeast) more

MrBeast's Lamborghini challenge takes couple across countries MrBeast gave Jim and Monika a Lamborghini on one condition. They could keep the car if they managed to drive it around the world. The two set off on the adventure, navigating unfamiliar roads and dealing with problems along the way.

As the journey approached its final leg, MrBeast took to X and asked followers to guess whether the couple had managed to complete the challenge.

"I gave a man and a woman this Lamborghini but to keep it they had to drive it around the entire world. Think they completed the journey?" he wrote.

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Take a look at MrBeast's X post below.