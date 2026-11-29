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Couple completes MrBeast's Lamborghini challenge after India accident, gets engaged in Italy
Jim and Monika completed their round-the-world Lamborghini journey in Italy, where Jim proposed at Orsini-Odescalchi Castle.
A couple who accepted YouTuber MrBeast's challenge to drive a Lamborghini around the world have finally completed the journey. The trip came with its share of setbacks, including an accident in India that damaged the luxury car and an injury that kept them apart for some time. After making it to Italy, Jim and Monika had another reason to celebrate as they got engaged.
MrBeast's Lamborghini challenge takes couple across countries
MrBeast gave Jim and Monika a Lamborghini on one condition. They could keep the car if they managed to drive it around the world. The two set off on the adventure, navigating unfamiliar roads and dealing with problems along the way.
As the journey approached its final leg, MrBeast took to X and asked followers to guess whether the couple had managed to complete the challenge.
"I gave a man and a woman this Lamborghini but to keep it they had to drive it around the entire world. Think they completed the journey?" he wrote.
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Take a look at MrBeast's X post below.
Lamborghini involved in accident in India
The couple ran into trouble during the India leg of their journey when the Lamborghini collided with a two-wheeler. A video of the incident showed the driver stepping out to check the damage. The car appeared to have been damaged on its left side.
There was another setback earlier in France, where Monika broke her fibula after slipping and had to undergo surgery. Jim continued the trip on his own for some time before the two reunited.
Take a look:
Couple gets engaged after completing challenge in Italy
Jim and Monika completed their journey in Italy, where the trip ended on a personal note. At Orsini-Odescalchi Castle, Jim got down on one knee and proposed to Monika in front of their families. She said yes, giving the couple another reason to remember the journey.