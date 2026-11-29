George Russell needs to put a run of “rubbish” races behind him and prove he can still beat Formula 1 champion Kimi Antonelli as Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix sets up a battle between the Mercedes teammates. Mercedes' British driver George Russell speaks during a press conference. (AFP) more

Russell had the edge over Antonelli all through qualifying Saturday to snatch pole position and is now seeking his first win since September's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, seven races ago.

In that time, Antonelli has made history as F1's youngest champion while his teammate has repeatedly failed to turn strong qualifying results into podium finishes. Last week, old rival Max Verstappen mocked Russell after a mistake in Las Vegas.

“I just need to try and convert it tomorrow because the Sundays have been pretty rubbish,” Russell said after qualifying.

Mercedes has been so dominant all weekend on a track whose high-speed corners favor its car that Lando Norris, who qualified third for McLaren, all but ruled out challenging Antonelli and Russell for the win. “These guys were just too fast,” Norris said.

Russell's slump has dropped him to fourth in the standings, 138 points off Antonelli. It's been a long, tough year for Russell, who was a title favorite at the start of the year with a dominant Mercedes car and a teammate coming off a winless rookie year. Instead, 2026 has been all about the 20-year-old Italian.

The start — a persistent problem for Russell — will be crucial, as will strategy on a track which punishes the cars' tires. The wear is so high that tire supplier Pirelli has set a limit of 27 laps per set of tires, meaning all drivers will need to stop at least twice in the 57-lap race.

The Qatar GP is the second-to-last race of the season and marks F1’s return to the Middle East in a season disrupted by the Iran war. The season finale in Abu Dhabi is next week.