How to choose a soundbar By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less Does your television deliver a good picture but leave you struggling to hear dialogue or enjoy action scenes? A soundbar can make a pretty big difference without requiring a complicated home theatre setup. However, choosing one is not as simple as picking the model with the highest wattage or the longest list of features. Soundbars come in different channel configurations, sizes and price ranges. Some focus on clearer dialogue and everyday TV viewing, while others offer dedicated subwoofers, surround sound and Dolby Atmos support. The right choice depends on your room, television, viewing habits and budget. Here is what to check before bringing one home.

How to choose a soundbar: 7 things to consider Start with the size of your room and television

Before looking at specifications, consider where the soundbar will sit. A compact model may work well in a bedroom or a small living room, but it might struggle to fill a larger space with sound. Similarly, a wide soundbar placed beneath a relatively small television can look disproportionate, particularly if it blocks the screen's infrared receiver or sits awkwardly on the TV stand.

Check the soundbar's dimensions against the available space. If you plan to wall-mount it, look at its mounting requirements and whether the necessary brackets are included. Also consider the position of the television's stand, since some designs leave very little room underneath the screen.

Room size matters because sound needs space to travel and reflect. A powerful system in a small room can feel overwhelming, while a compact unit in a large open-plan space may not deliver the impact you expect.

2. Understand soundbar channels before paying extra Channel configuration is one of the most useful specifications to understand. It tells you how many audio channels a soundbar is designed to reproduce.

2.0 channel: Two channels, left and right, without a dedicated subwoofer. Suitable for basic TV viewing and clearer stereo sound.

2.1 channel: Adds a subwoofer for stronger bass, making films, music and action sequences more engaging.

3.1 channel: Includes a dedicated centre channel, which can help make dialogue more distinct.

5.1 channel: Adds surround channels for a more enveloping experience, although the actual effect depends on speaker placement and system design.

5.1.2 or higher: The final number represents height channels, which can help create overhead audio effects in compatible systems. 3. Is Dolby Atmos worth paying more for? Dolby Atmos is among the most advertised soundbar features, but it is important to understand what it offers. Unlike conventional surround sound, Atmos can place audio at different heights, creating the impression that certain sounds are coming from above or around the listener.

Some soundbars use upward-firing speakers to bounce sound off the ceiling, while others rely on virtual processing to simulate a more spacious effect. These approaches are not identical. A system with dedicated height speakers can create a more convincing effect, provided the room's ceiling and layout are suitable.

You will also need compatible content and a television or streaming device that can pass through the required audio formats. If you mostly watch regular television programmes, YouTube videos or news, paying a substantial premium for Atmos may not make much sense. For film enthusiasts with compatible streaming subscriptions, it can be a worthwhile upgrade.