Dolby Atmos, bass and wattage explained for smarter speaker and soundbar buying. (AI Generated) more By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less Have you ever looked at a soundbar or Bluetooth speaker listing and found yourself comparing Dolby Atmos support, bass output and wattage without knowing which specification matters most? Brands often highlight these features because they sound impressive, but each tells you something different about the audio experience. Dolby Atmos is associated with immersive, three-dimensional sound, bass affects how low-frequency audio feels and wattage gives an indication of a speaker's power handling or amplification. None of these specifications alone guarantees excellent sound. If you are planning to buy a soundbar, home theatre system or wireless speaker, here's how to understand these features and decide what your setup actually needs.

1. Dolby Atmos: What does it do for your listening experience? Dolby Atmos is an object-based audio technology designed to create a more immersive sound experience. Instead of restricting audio to conventional left and right channels, it allows compatible soundtracks to place individual sounds at different positions within a three-dimensional sound environment.

Think of a film scene where a helicopter flies overhead or rain appears to fall around you. With a properly configured Dolby Atmos system, supported audio can create a greater sense of height and movement, making the experience feel more immersive.

Do all Dolby Atmos soundbars deliver the same experience? No. This is an important detail to remember when comparing products. Some soundbars use upward-firing drivers to direct sound towards the ceiling, creating the impression of overhead audio. Others rely on virtual processing to simulate a wider or taller soundstage.

A multi-speaker home theatre system with dedicated height channels can offer a different experience from a compact soundbar using virtualisation. Your room's ceiling height, shape and speaker placement can also influence the result.

There is another requirement: the content must have a Dolby Atmos soundtrack, and your playback device and connection must support the format. Simply buying an Atmos-compatible soundbar does not mean every movie or song will play in Atmos.

Who should prioritise it? If you regularly watch films, streaming shows and supported games, Dolby Atmos can be a worthwhile feature. For someone who mostly listens to music or watches everyday television programmes, it may not be the first specification to prioritise.

2. Bass: Why does it matter beyond a powerful thump? Bass refers to the lower frequencies in audio. It gives music its depth and adds weight to effects such as explosions, drum beats and engine sounds in films.

A speaker with strong bass can make action movies and electronic music more engaging. However, more bass does not automatically mean better audio quality. If low frequencies overpower vocals and other instruments, the overall sound can become muddy.

What should you check before buying? Look at the speaker configuration and whether it includes a dedicated subwoofer. A subwoofer is designed to reproduce low-frequency sounds and can add depth that smaller speaker drivers may struggle to deliver.

Soundbars with a separate wireless subwoofer are often a practical option for buyers who want stronger bass without installing a full home theatre system. Some compact models use built-in bass radiators or processing to improve low-frequency output, but their performance depends on the design.

Also check whether the product offers adjustable bass levels or equaliser settings. This is useful if you live in an apartment and do not want heavy bass disturbing neighbours, or if you prefer clearer dialogue over booming effects.

Who should prioritise it? Bass matters to music listeners, gaming enthusiasts and people who enjoy action films. If you mostly watch news, documentaries and dialogue-heavy programmes, balanced sound and vocal clarity may be more important.