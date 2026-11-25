A member of the Rahul Dubey gang was injured in a shootout with police in Jharkhand’s Chatra district early on Wednesday, after police received intelligence about the gang’s alleged plan to carry out a major criminal operation in the area, officers said. An exchange of fire broke out after police raided the Tandwa area following intelligence about a planned criminal operation by the Rahul Dubey gang. more

Chatra sub-divisional police officer Sunny Vardhan said that the encounter took place in the Tandwa police station area.

According to preliminary information, police received intelligence that members of the Rahul Dubey gang were planning to carry out a major criminal operation in the area. Acting on the information, Tandwa police launched a raid.

“During the operation, police and gang members confronted each other, and firing occurred from both sides. In the firing, one gang member sustained bullet injuries,” an officer said.

The identity and condition of the injured man, along with details of the other action taken during the encounter, have not yet been officially disclosed.

Police said the injured man had been taken into custody and was receiving medical treatment under police security. Efforts are underway to identify and trace other gang members who fled the spot, taking advantage of the darkness and the terrain, the officer said.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to track down the absconding gang members. Police said further details would be shared after the investigation progresses.

The Rahul Dubey gang has been linked to several incidents of firing and criminal activity in parts of Hazaribagh and Chatra districts. The latest encounter comes amid police efforts to crack down on the gang’s activities.