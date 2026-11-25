Cooks have long known that raw papaya makes meat tender. Papaya contains papain, an enzyme that cuts proteins into smaller pieces. Proteins are chains of amino acids held together by stable chemical bonds. In ordinary water at room temperature, these bonds break so slowly that roughly half would remain intact even after 600 years. Yet our bodies digest proteins in hours. File image

Enzymes are proteins that speed up chemical reactions that proceed slowly. Proteases are enzymes that cut other proteins. They are the scissors of the biological world. Some proteases help digest food, while others help blood clot. Even viruses rely on proteases. HIV uses a protease to cut large proteins into smaller components needed to make new viruses. Drugs that block this enzyme have been key to HIV treatment.

Scientists have long aspired to design proteases that cut proteins at specified locations. Such scissors could help break down proteins associated with disease, disable viruses, or control when medicines become active.

In two papers published in Nature on October 14, researchers at the University of Washington report creating such enzymes from scratch. The work comes from the laboratory of David Baker, whose decades of research on designing proteins earned him half of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Baker’s team designed proteins on computers, made them in the laboratory, and demonstrated that they could cut selected protein sequences. These artificial scissors have structures unlike those of known natural proteases.

Creating an enzyme that cuts a protein at a chosen site is a difficult task. The enzyme must recognize the correct sequence among hundreds of amino acids and position the chemical bond precisely enough to break it. Computers have become good at designing proteins that fold into particular shapes. But making enzymes that perform chemical reactions has proved much harder.

Baker's team succeeded using two different types of enzymes, one relying on a reactive amino acid and the other on zinc. Some accelerated the breaking of protein bonds by as much as a billion times compared with the reaction occurring naturally in water. Others worked inside living human cells grown in the laboratory, cutting specially engineered target proteins despite the presence of thousands of other molecules.

Proteases can be used over and over again, like actual scissors. A single enzyme can therefore act on thousands of target molecules. In laboratory tests, one of the newly designed proteases performed more than 3,500 cutting reactions.

The researchers turned their attention to proteins involved in diseases. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a progressive disease in which nerve cells that control muscles die. Patients gradually lose the ability to move, speak, swallow, and breathe. In most cases, a specific protein accumulates abnormally inside nerve cells. The researchers designed a protease that recognizes a particular sequence in this protein and cuts it.

Other artificial scissors targeted proteins characteristic of Alzheimer's disease, and those which can form deposits that damage the kidneys and other organs.

Cancer drugs can harm healthy tissues as well as tumors. A drug that works only at the disease site could reduce that damage. The researchers tested the idea by covering an artificial version of a protein that stimulates immune cells, with a molecular mask. Their designed enzyme cut away the mask, increasing its activity by about fifty times. The approach has not been tested in patients, but it offers a way to control when a medicine becomes active.

Making an enzyme that works in the laboratory is only the beginning. It must cut the intended protein without damaging others, remain active inside the body, and work fast enough to be useful. Even a small error can defeat the design. In one set of experiments, many artificial enzymes barely worked because the computer models had not made room for a water molecule needed to break the bond. Including that molecule in the next set of designs substantially increased the number that worked.

Scientists have traditionally found enzymes in nature and figured out how to use them. They can now begin with a task, whether cutting a disease-associated protein or activating a medicine, and then create a made-to-order enzyme to carry it out. Instead of relying on the biological tools that already exist, scientists are beginning to invent their own.