Bhubaneswar, Technology may transform the healthcare sector, but compassion must remain the foundation of providing medical care, President Droupadi Murmu said while addressing students and faculty members of Odisha's oldest homoeopathy institution here. Technology may transform healthcare, but compassion must remain its foundation: President Murmu more

Attending the National Scientific Convention on Homoeopathy at Dr Abhinna Chandra Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, she asserted that every system of medicine must go through scientific scrutiny of the highest standard to ensure patient safety.

Besides students, faculty and researchers of the homoeopathic college, the event was also attended by Odisha Governor Braj Mohan Ram, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries from across India.

"We must remember that technology may transform the healthcare sector, but compassion must remain its foundation," Murmu said.

The President said that any medical decision must uphold patients' safety, dignity and welfare because the ultimate aim is to alleviate patient suffering and improve their quality of life. "While treating a patient, doctors must realise that there is a human being with hopes, fear and dignity," she said.

Murmu also said that the medical profession demands much more than academic qualifications. It requires intellectual discipline, scientific temper, moral integrity and empathy, she said.

Suggesting certain guiding principles for homoeopathy professionals, the President suggested that they cultivate the habit of questioning and never stop learning.

"An institution is remembered not merely for its infrastructure or years of existence, but for the professionals it produces, the knowledge it imparts and the service it renders to society," Murmu said.

Alluding to the contributions of the institute to homoeopathic education and healthcare, the President said its reputation as a medical college of excellence reflects the dedication of its teachers, doctors, administrators and students.

"The country has built a strong institutional framework to support the growth and development of this system of medicine. Homoeopathy represents an important part of India's diverse healthcare management system," she added.

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