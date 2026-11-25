Actor Kashika Kapoor is making a big leap early in her career, having been roped in as the female lead alongside superstar Rajinikanth, 75, in director Ashwath Marimuthu’s upcoming untitled Tamil film. Recalling the moment she was confirmed for the project featuring Thalaiva, Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass in 2024, shares, “It felt surreal.” Actor Kashika Kapoor will star opposite Rajinikanth

The 24-year-old adds, “When I first heard about the project and realised I would be sharing screen space with Rajinikanth sir, it took a little time for it to sink in. He’s someone whose work and presence have transcended generations, and to be offered a film of this scale, with such a visionary director, is incredibly special. I was extremely excited, but more than anything, I felt a deep sense of responsibility.”

For Kapoor, her first interaction with the superstar left a lasting impression. “Meeting him for the first time was honestly quite overwhelming. You walk in knowing who he is and the kind of legacy he carries, but the moment you meet him, what strikes you is his simplicity and warmth. He has this beautiful way of making you feel comfortable. He was very kind to me, and that immediately put me at ease. I remember thinking how incredible it is that someone with such stature can be so grounded. That interaction stayed with me,” she shares.

Working alongside Rajinikamth has also been a learning experience. “His discipline, humility and the way he approaches his work taught me a lot. Despite being a legendary figure, he is incredibly present and never carries an air of entitlement. There’s so much to learn just by observing him,” she ends.