A Serbian man’s initiative to clean up public places in India has earned the appreciation of billionaire Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Lazar Jankovic has lived in India for the last eight years, of which the last five have been spent cleaning garbage from the roads. Lazar Jankovic's cleanup initiative earned the appreciation of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. (Instagram/@4cleanindia) more

The Serbian national was recently interviewed by the Hands On Foundation on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava. The interview took place during a cleanup drive organised by Jankovic as part of his 4CleanIndia initiative.

During the interview, Jankovic explained that he and other volunteers were conducting the cleanup out of love for India and to show respect to Karnataka on Kannada Rajyotsava.

“Kannada Rajyotsava, so we're trying to show the proper respect to Karnataka,” the Bengaluru-based Serbian man explained.

(Also read: Bengaluru CEO praises Bittu Tabahi, offers to raise funds for his cleanliness work)

Asked why he was cleaning the public space, Jankovic replied: “Love for India, love for Karnataka.”

He then explained that even though he was born in Europe, he has lived in Bengaluru for the last eight years and considers the city his home.

On cleanup drives in India “I started cleanup drives five years ago, but I created 4CleanIndia initiative two years ago. So, I've been cleaning around 20 states in India and a couple of union territories as well, promoting civic sense and individual responsibility,” Jankovic said.

4CleanIndia to him is about “individual responsibility, promoting patriotism, and the real culture of India.”