Residents, expats lead Sector 56 market cleanup with MCG support

In a display of civic pride, expatriates, local residents, and volunteers organised a drive on Saturday to clean up the busy Sector 56 market which has been plagued by litter, overflowing garbage, and poor waste management, despite hundreds of people visiting daily. During the cleanliness drive at HUDA Market, Sector 56 on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar, HT Photo)

The market, popular for its eateries, tea stalls, and food vendors, has often been criticised for its unhygienic conditions. Streets and pavements were filled with leftover food, disposable plates, plastic bags, and trash dumped casually by visitors.

“The situation had reached a point where walking through the market felt like walking through a dumping ground. People eat, cook, serve and then simply throw everything on the road. We wanted to show that citizens can take ownership when systems are stretched,” said Aman Verma, an IT executive and one of the organisers.

The initiative, which drew hundreds of participants, saw teams sweeping and clearing waste while simultaneously spreading awareness among vendors and shoppers. Volunteers personally urged shopkeepers to place dustbins outside their establishments, ensuring that people had designated places to dispose of waste. Flyers and posters were distributed, and groups engaged directly with visitors to encourage responsible behaviour.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) extended strong support by deploying sanitation teams and sending collection vehicles to clear the waste gathered during the drive. MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya praised the campaign, calling it a remarkable example of community-driven change.

“We are here to support such efforts in every possible way. When residents, expats, and volunteers come forward to clean their own surroundings, it sends a powerful message. This is not just about cleanliness — it is about building a culture of shared responsibility. If such spirit continues, Gurugram can truly become a model city,” said Dhaiya.

For many participants, the drive was not just about picking up garbage but about sparking a shift in public attitude. Lazar Jankovic, a Serbian expatriate who joined the campaign, said, “This is about much more than sweeping for a few hours. It’s about showing that ordinary people can change the atmosphere of a public space. When people see us working with our hands, it makes them stop and think. That pause is where real change begins.”

Mathilde Rateria, a French expatriate, highlighted the inclusivity of the effort. “Gurugram is home for us too. Clean streets are not just for residents of one colony, they are for everyone who lives, works, or shops here. This was our way of giving back to the city that has welcomed us. If each of us contributes, even in small ways, the collective impact will be huge.”

The volunteers stressed that this was only the beginning of a larger effort. They plan to expand the initiative into a weekly campaign, selecting one public area each weekend to clean while engaging with local communities.

With residents, expats, volunteers, and MCG working together, Sector 56 market looked noticeably different by Saturday afternoon — cleaner, more orderly, and, above all, a reminder that civic pride can be contagious.