Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw thanks Canadian man for Bengaluru road cleanup, he says civic body deserves credit

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has thanked Caleb Friesen for facilitating the cleanup of a trash-filled road in Bengaluru. Friesen is a Canadian national who has been living in India for the last eight years and has frequently highlighted Bengaluru’s broken footpaths and other infrastructural issues in his social media posts. The Greater Bengaluru Authority teamed up with civilans to clean up Wind Tunnel Road Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reacted to an X post from Friesen where he thanked the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Bengaluru-based founder Virendra Suryawanshi and Arun Pai, who runs Bangalore Walks, for cleaning up a stretch of the Wind Tunnel Road that had turned into a garbage dumping ground. “Thankyou Caleb for getting things done in our city. Please keep this effort going and hopefully we will have a clean city,” wrote the Bengaluru-based billionaire behind Biocon.

(Also read: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw calls Bengaluru ‘garbage city’, shares vision of what it could have looked like) Here’s what happened On October 7, an X user shared a video showing garbage and debris littered on a stretch of the Wind Tunnel Road in Bengaluru. “A Bengaluru commuter has highlighted the poor condition of Wind Tunnel Road, showing a stretch littered with garbage, rubble and debris along the roadside,” read the caption. Then yesterday, the Greater Bengaluru Authority shared before-and-after photos to show how the road had been cleaned up. “As part of the ‘Freedom from Waste’ and ‘Just Clean Bengaluru’ campaigns, Bengaluru Central City Corporation, in collaboration with India Rising Trust, undertook the removal of garbage black spots and wall beautification works along Wind Tunnel Road,” the civic body said.