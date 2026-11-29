Mount Abu, A purple swamphen adding a splash of colour, a grey heron gliding near the water and munias chirping among the trees offered a glimpse of the rich avian diversity of the Aravallis, as birdwatchers spotted more than 25 species during an exercise in Mount Abu. Birdwatchers spot over 25 species in Mount Abu, get glimpse of Aravalli's rich avian life more

The sightings included green munia, silver-bill munia, northern shoveler, tufted pochard, pintail, purple swamphen, common pochard, grey heron, sandpiper, wagtail, egret, cormorant, grebe, coot, red-vented bulbul, treepie and myna.

The birdwatching walks, organised across three nature trails in the Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, brought together bird experts, scientists, students and nature enthusiasts, who explored the region's avian diversity and learnt about the birds' natural habitats, feeding habits, migration patterns and breeding behaviour.

For the nearly 400 students participating in the first Mount Abu Bird Festival, the experience offered an opportunity to look beyond familiar birds and understand the ecological significance of the species sharing their surroundings.

Organised by the Green People Society, Udaipur, in collaboration with the Rajasthan Forest Department, WWF-India and the CRPF's Internal Security Academy, the two-day festival is dedicated to the memory of Mount Abu naturalist and bird enthusiast Anil Mathur.

The Aravalli hill station's birdlife also provided a platform for discussions on conservation challenges. At a technical session, Dr Rajat Bhargava, former scientist at the Bombay Natural History Society, spoke about efforts to conserve the threatened green munia in Rajasthan. Dr Sutirtha Dutta of the Wildlife Institute of India discussed the ecology and conservation of the Great Indian Bustard.

Wildlife biologist and author Vijayaditya Singh Rathore highlighted how changing agricultural practices in the Thar Desert affect birds and invertebrates, while wildlife conservationist Abhishek Ray spoke about tigers and wildlife conservation.

The festival also introduced students to another fascinating aspect of biodiversity through a live demonstration of the life cycle of five butterfly species. Butterfly expert Mukesh Panwar from Dungarpur explained how butterflies develop from eggs into caterpillars, pupae and finally adult insects.

An exhibition of more than 2,000 bird-themed postage stamps from India and other countries offered another window into the diversity of bird species and their representation across the world.

Organisers presented a nature conservation award, instituted in his memory, to Saroopa Ram Mali, a senior teacher at Dodwa Senior Secondary School, for his contribution to environmental conservation.

Organisers said they would develop the initiative into an annual conservation programme, with plans for bird counts, citizen-science participation through eBird, and bird clubs in schools.

Further birdwatching walks are scheduled for Sunday along the Oriya Pond, Tiger Path and Travers Track in the Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary.

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