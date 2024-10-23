'Gaali dega?': Angry women grab e-rickshaw driver's neck, beat him with chappal over fare

Punches and slaps flew on a street in Lucknow after two women began thrashing an e-rickshaw driver reportedly over fare money. A video of the showdown went viral on social media, showing the two women passengers fighting with an e-rickshaw driver on the side of a road in the Aminabad area. The video of the two women beating up the e-rickshaw driver was recorded in the Aminabad area of Lucknow.(X/@himansulive)

The video, which recorded the tussle between the two sides, showed one woman grabbing the e-rickshaw driver by the neck while another woman tried to rain slaps on his face. The man tries to push them away to avoid their attacks. One of the women then puts down her bag on the road to get a better grip at the e-rickshaw driver t-shirt while the other takes off one of her slippers. Slipper clutched in hand, she pushes the driver to the side.

At one point in the video, the e-rickshaw driver sees a man filming the whole scene and tells him, “Haan haan bana lo video.” As the woman screams at him, he tells her, "Haan ab tum maaro." The woman yells back, "Gaali dega?"

The clip ends with the man telling others around him to call the police.

After the undated video went viral, the Lucknow police took cognisance of the matter. In a response on X, the Lucknow Police's official account said, "Both parties are present at Aminabad police station, necessary action is being taken"

'Women play victim car'

The video left X users unsettled and wondering what led to the tussle between the trio.

"The e-rickshaw drivers in Lucknow are very rude to passengers. If they see a woman or girls sitting, they play inappropriate songs also,” a user said.

“People should take e-rickshaws with running meters and pay accordingly to avoid any arguments overcharges,” said a second user.

“Such women play the victim card and create obstacles in the path of so many victimised women. It

is clearly visible that the rickshaw puller is being targeted,” complained one man while another said, “That’s too much. It will definitely be the boy's fault.”