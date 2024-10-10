Menu Explore
Woman gives birth in e-rickshaw

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 10, 2024 10:45 PM IST

According to one of the emergency medical officers, the delivery took place before she could reach the hospital. Both are said to be in good health.

A woman gave birth to a baby girl while on her way to the civil hospital on an e-rickshaw late Wednesday evening. Poonam from Kuldeep Nagar, Basti Jodhewal, started experiencing labor pains at 10:30 pm after which her husband Shatrughan took an e-rickshaw to get her to the hospital.

Doctors on duty rushed to the gate of the ward when the woman reached the hospital and the mother and newborn were sent to the labor room.
Doctors on duty rushed to the gate of the ward when the woman reached the hospital and the mother and newborn were sent to the labor room.

Doctors on duty rushed to the gate of the ward when the woman reached the hospital and the mother and newborn were sent to the labor room.

According to one of the emergency medical officers (EMO), the delivery took place before she could reach the hospital. “When the woman reached the hospital with the newborn, both of them were admitted to the labor room,” he said.

“They were looked after properly once they reached here,” he added. Both the mother and newborn are said to be fine.

