‘Gas finished’: South Delhi restaurant shuts amid LPG shortage, owner says cylinders being sold for ₹5,000

Hours later, he posted that Tadka Rani is now offline from food delivery platforms. “It is hurting me to close kitchens from service, and select the option ‘Closed due to LPG Shortage’,” said Sapra. “Tadka Rani is offline guys, we will soon be back, apologies that we can't serve you.”

“We are shutting down too now - gas is finished, black marketeers are now asking for 5000+++ for gas cylinders,” Sapra said in an X post last night.

Sapra alleged that black market traders are demanding ₹5,000 for an LPG cylinder. For context, a 19-kg commercial cylinder is supposed to cost ₹1,884.50 in the national capital.

A South Delhi restaurant owner says he has been forced to shut shop due to a shortage of cooking gas. Gagandeep Singh Sapra, owner of Tadka Rani, said that his North Indian restaurant has been closed until further notice due to a shortage of LPG.

The South Delhi restaurateur said his other brands, The Nashta Company and The Meal Combo Box Company, would continue to serve a limited menu as long as possible.

Why the LPG shortage? India is facing an LPG shortage mainly because of disruptions in global supply linked to rising tensions and conflict in West Asia. More than 85% of India’s LPG supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz, but shipping disruptions and production issues in the region have slowed deliveries to many countries, including India.

(Also read: LPG shortage squeezes India’s food industry as restaurants scramble to keep kitchens running; take a look)

The effects of the shortage have rippled across to restaurants and street food vendors in the country. A shortage of commercial LPG cylinders—combined with the government invoking provisions under the Essential Commodities Act—has left the commercial food sector scrambling for alternatives. Small vendors and large restaurant chains alike are adjusting menus, shifting to electric appliances and cutting back operations to cope with the supply crunch.

What the government is saying The Delhi government on Wednesday assured that the supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG in the city is normal and urged residents to avoid falling for "rumours" about potential shortages.

There is no fuel shortage in Delhi, a statement from the Chief Minister's office said, adding that the government has also directed officials to ensure strict action against any instances of gas theft or black marketing.