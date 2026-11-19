A German tourist was bitten by a monitor lizard in Thailand, prompting a review of safety measures at the national park where the incident occurred. According to a report in local news website Khaosod, the incident unfolded at Erawan National Park in Kanchanaburi Province.

Monitor lizard attacks tourist

A monitor lizard attacked a German tourist at a national park in Thailand (Representational image)

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The tourist, a man in his 60s, was sitting with his feet in the water when a monitor lizard swam up to him, lunged at him, bit his feet and pulled him into the water.

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The incident occurred on November 17, when the German man was soaking his feet at the Erawan Waterfall. Thai news website Thairath reported that park officials received report of the incident around 12 noon. The attack by the monitor lizard left the tourist with a large tear wound.

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{{^usCountry}} Park staff stationed nearby quickly administered first aid before transferring the tourist to Erawan Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital. Medical personnel later referred him to Tha Kradan Hospital for further treatment. Park officials accompanied him to assist with the transfer and ensure order was maintained throughout. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Park staff stationed nearby quickly administered first aid before transferring the tourist to Erawan Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital. Medical personnel later referred him to Tha Kradan Hospital for further treatment. Park officials accompanied him to assist with the transfer and ensure order was maintained throughout. {{/usCountry}}

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The tourist was covered by accident insurance of up to 400,000 baht under the ‘Travel Thailand with Peace of Mind in National Parks’ programme.

Monitor lizards to be relocated

Rachan Buatri, Director of the Office of Conservation Area Administration 3 (Ban Pong), said that Erawan National Park is setting up traps to capture and relocate the monitor lizards.

Monitor lizards are protected wildlife in Thailand under the country's Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act. The Asian water monitor, the most common type of monitor lizard in Thailand, can grow up to 7 feet long.

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“This incident is considered a wildlife accident. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation is fully supporting the injured person,” Buatri was quoted as saying by Thaiger.

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“We have instructed Erawan National Park to promptly install traps at the incident site to capture monitor lizards for relocation to suitable natural habitats. We have also raised safety measures to the highest level, requiring patrol teams and park rangers to increase patrol frequency and monitoring around water sources and crowded tourist spots to prevent similar incidents,” Buatri added.

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Rakchanok Paenoi, head of Erawan National Park, said the park was coordinating with medical teams to monitor the tourist’s recovery until he is fit to return home.

The park also plans to introduce long-term preventive measures, including installing warning and information signs at vulnerable spots. These will advise visitors to exercise caution when entering the water or dipping their feet near bushes and wildlife habitats. Park staff will also be deployed at these locations to warn visitors and offer guidance.