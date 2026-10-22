Tourist’s photo leads to discovery of 120-million-year-old dinosaur footprints in Thailand

Thailand has confirmed the discovery of dinosaur footprints dating back roughly 120 million years. The six fossilized footprints were discovered in the northeastern province of Udon Thani. Thai tourist Pichai Prathetsena shared a picture of the dinosaur footprints on Facebook.

The Department of Mineral Resources confirmed the discovery on Wednesday, writing that the footprints were likely made by theropod (meat-eating) dinosaurs. The site of the footprints—Phu Phrabat National Park in Udon Thani—has been closed off to tourists while scientists conduct inspections.

Tourist’s photo led to discovery According to The Thaiger, the discovery of the dinosaur footprints began when Thai tourist Pichai Prathetsena, 32, spotted unusual marks near a stream while exploring a nature trail in Phu Phrabat National Park. He photographed the impressions and shared the picture in a Facebook group on Saturday, October 18, asking members whether they resembled dinosaur footprints.

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Prathetsena said that the stream was relatively dry at the time, exposing the rocks which had the footprints. He did not report the discovery to park rangers at the time as his family was in a hurry. Instead, he later posted the picture on Facebook.

Thailand’s Department of Mineral Resources responded in the comments section of his post, acknowledging the post and saying it would investigate the discovery. On October 19, park rangers visited the site to examine and measure the footprints.

A day later, on October 20, the Department of Mineral Resources confirmed the discovery in a post on its official Facebook page, announcing that the impressions were genuine dinosaur footprints.

More about the dinosaur footprints Thailand’s Department of Public Relations has said that “The find includes a single trail with a total of six prints on the Phu Phan formation, dating back approximately 120 million years to the Early Cretaceous period.”

No skeletal remains were found at the site. However, under Thai law, fossil protection extends beyond bones and teeth to include “trace fossils”, like the dinosaur footprints in question. Consequently, the confirmed trail immediately gained legal protection.

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The prints were preserved in sandstone. Each print is about 29 cm long and 26 cm wide.

Authorities have temporarily closed the area to protect the site from natural erosion and human interference, prohibiting unauthorised access. Geologists are inspecting the site, and the public has been urged not to dig, disturb or move any evidence.

The measures are intended to preserve the footprints for further scientific study, with plans to develop the site into an educational attraction following the assessments.