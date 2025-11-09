‘Ghar le ke jau kya?’: Railways worker seen throwing trash from moving train onto tracks

A Railways worker has been removed from service after he was filmed throwing garbage from a moving train onto the tracks. Footage of the worker, filmed by a passenger and shared on Instagram, had gone viral online. A Railways worker was seen throwing garbage from a moving train (Instagram/@abhiscosmoss)

The trash-throwing incident

Instagram user Abhishek Singh Parmar said that on November 4, he was travelling on the Sealdah Ajmer SF Express when he saw the Railways worker throwing a black trash bag full of garbage on the railway tracks.

Parmar immediately confronted the worker — later identified as one Sanjay Singh — and told him that in a bid to keep the train clean, he had made the country dirtier.

According to Parmar, the belligerent Railways worker replied, “To kya mai isse ghar par leke jau? (Am I supposed to take the garbage home?)”.

Parmar in his Instagram post said he tried to explain to Singh that what he did was wrong. However, his arguments fell on deaf ears. In fact, not only did Singh refuse to acknowledge that throwing garbage from moving trains is wrong, he went on to repeat the act.

Footage of the Railways employee has been watched nearly 2 lakh times on Instagram, where Railways also responded to the clip. (Also read: British family’s delightful Vande Bharat experience goes viral as they praise the food and service)

Railways responds

The official Instagram account of Indian Railways said that the contractual employee had been removed from service.

Furthermore, a “strict penalty” had also been imposed on the contract firm, while contractual workers are now being trained to throw trash only at nominated stations.

“Your complaint regarding throwing of garbage on track in train no 12987 from running train has been viewed seriously and Contractual staff Sh Sanjay Singh has been removed with immediate effect,” Railways said.

“Strict penalty has been imposed on the contractual firm. Also, counselling drive has been started with immediate effect to educate OBHS staff to dispose garbage at nominated stations only to prevent recurrence of such cases,” the department added.