British family’s delightful Vande Bharat experience goes viral as they praise the food and service

A British family’s cheerful review of their journey on India’s Vande Bharat Express has captured wide attention online, with viewers enjoying their honest excitement over the train’s food, service and the much-loved cup of chai. A British family delighted viewers by sharing a viral review of Vande Bharat, praising the snacks, service and four hour ride.(Instagram/thehutchinsonfamily)

In a video posted on Instagram, The Hutchinson Family, a couple travelling across India with their children, documented their four-hour ride and offered a glimpse into their onboard experience. The clip showcases their reactions to the meals, the hospitality of the staff and the surprise of receiving so much at an affordable fare.

Praise for affordability and in-train meals

Expressing pleasant astonishment at the ticket price, the mother said, “These tickets actually cost us about 11 pounds each for four of us, and it comes with food. The girls have got their food already.” The meal tray presented to them contained a variety of snacks, along with diet mixture, caramel popcorn, mango juice and a ginger chai premix.

As the children explored the contents, the couple added with a laugh, “Olivia is quite enjoying it. With the diet mixture, they are looking after people’s figures.” The family’s enthusiasm grew stronger when they tried the tea served onboard. Smiling broadly, the woman remarked, “It is really nice.”

Check out the clip here:

Their caption summed up the experience with gentle amusement and appreciation. “India train food! What did you expect? We were confused with the chai powder but then hot water arrived and it was so delicious. Four hour train journey with snacks, eleven pounds each. That is not bad,” the post read.

Online reactions

The video has crossed more than 1.5 million views, prompting a steady stream of comments from delighted viewers. One user wrote that the family’s joy felt “refreshingly genuine” and reminded them of their own first trip on Vande Bharat. Another said that they were “glad foreigners are experiencing the modern side of Indian rail travel.” A third viewer commented that the children’s reactions were “the cutest part of the entire clip.”