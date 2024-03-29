Flipkart customer receives stones instead of 22,000 phone he ordered. Company apologises

A man in Ghaziabad ordered a smartphone worth ₹22,000 from Flipkart on March 28. The order was delivered the same day. However, when the man unboxed the package, he was shocked to find stones nicely packed instead of the smartphone he had ordered. The man then tried to return the package but the company rejected his return request. The image shows the stones that the Flipkart customer received instead of the phone. (X/@Abhishek_Patni)

“A Ghaziabad resident claims he ordered a mobile phone worth Rs22,000 through Flipkart but instead received stones! The victim claims the courier refuses to take back the parcel. So much so for online shopping,” reads the caption to the picture shared on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the screenshot, the man ordered Infinix Zero 30 5G in Golden Hour with 256 GB storage

Take a look at the post shared on X here:

Flipkart apologised and wrote, “We’d never want you to get anything but what you ordered and are extremely sorry about this instance. To assist you further, kindly provide us with your order details via private chat so that they remain confidential here. Awaiting your response.”

The company further cautioned customers not to respond to social media handles impersonating them. “Please do not respond to fake social media handles impersonating our brand to safeguard your interactions.”