 Flipkart customer receives stones instead of ₹22,000 phone he ordered. Company apologises | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Flipkart customer receives stones instead of 22,000 phone he ordered. Company apologises

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 29, 2024 06:49 PM IST

The Ghaziabad man claimed that his return request was rejected by Flipkart after he received stones instead of the Infinix Zero 30 5G phone he had ordered.

A man in Ghaziabad ordered a smartphone worth 22,000 from Flipkart on March 28. The order was delivered the same day. However, when the man unboxed the package, he was shocked to find stones nicely packed instead of the smartphone he had ordered. The man then tried to return the package but the company rejected his return request.

The image shows the stones that the Flipkart customer received instead of the phone. (X/@Abhishek_Patni)
The image shows the stones that the Flipkart customer received instead of the phone. (X/@Abhishek_Patni)

Read| Flipkart customer orders Nothing Phone (2a), gets low-cost device instead: ‘Scam-kart’

“A Ghaziabad resident claims he ordered a mobile phone worth Rs22,000 through Flipkart but instead received stones! The victim claims the courier refuses to take back the parcel. So much so for online shopping,” reads the caption to the picture shared on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the screenshot, the man ordered Infinix Zero 30 5G in Golden Hour with 256 GB storage

Take a look at the post shared on X here:

Flipkart apologised and wrote, “We’d never want you to get anything but what you ordered and are extremely sorry about this instance. To assist you further, kindly provide us with your order details via private chat so that they remain confidential here. Awaiting your response.”

Also Read| Flipkart asked to pay 10,000 to customer over an Apple iPhone order. Why?

The company further cautioned customers not to respond to social media handles impersonating them. “Please do not respond to fake social media handles impersonating our brand to safeguard your interactions.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Flipkart customer receives stones instead of 22,000 phone he ordered. Company apologises
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On