 Flipkart customer orders Nothing Phone (2a), gets low-cost device instead: 'Scam-kart'
Flipkart customer orders Nothing Phone (2a), gets low-cost device instead: ‘Scam-kart’

ByHT Trending Desk
Mar 19, 2024 01:15 PM IST

The Kashmir man said he was unable to return the I Kall phone he received instead of the newly-launched Nothing Phone 2a.

A Flipkart customer in Bandipore, Kashmir, received a low-cost phone instead of the recently-launched Nothing Phone (2a) that he had ordered.

Tuyyab Malik shared photos and videos of the wrong phone he got on Flipkart. (X/@MalikTuyyab)
Tuyyab Malik shared photos and videos of the wrong phone he got on Flipkart. (X/@MalikTuyyab)

Tuyyab Malilk had paid 20,808 for a Nothing Phone (2a) on Flipkart last week. Five days later, he received a package containing a phone from a brand called I Kall.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Malik said he has been trying to return the product but that he got no support from Flipkart.

He said the seller on Flipkart rejected his request to return the phone on “whimsical grounds”, sharing his exchanges with the Flipkart customer service. The reasons cited were different on the Flipkart app and on e-mail, he said.

In one of the messages, Flipkart customer service told the customer that his request to return the wrong product could be done as the courier service provider confirmed the delivery of the order with the “product being intact”.

Take a look at what the Flipkart customer wrote in his complaint on X:

In another message, Flipkart said his return request was pending as the images he uploaded in the complaint could not be validated.

Tuyyab said he was not able to upload the images for the second time.

“Why are you adamant on not addressing the genuine issues of your customers?” he said, sharing screenshots of his exchanges with the Flipkart customer service.

He said Nothing needs to reconsider its partnership with “scam-kart”.

The customer also shared a video of the package being opened in front of the delivery agent.

Apart from his complaints with Flipkart, he has also filed a complaint with National Consumer Helpline.

Also Read: Flipkart customer receives iPhone 15 with ‘fake battery’ ordered during Republic Day Sale

Earlier this month, London-based tech firm Nothing, co-founded by Carl Pei, launched Nothing Phone (2a) in India at a starting price of 19,999. Pei is also the co-founder of rival smartphone-maker OnePlus which he left in 2020 to start Nothing.

Flipkart customer orders Nothing Phone (2a), gets low-cost device instead: 'Scam-kart'
