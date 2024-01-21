Flipkart customer receives iPhone 15 with ‘fake battery’ ordered during Republic Day Sale
A man claims to have received a defective iPhone 15 he had ordered during Flipkart Republic Day Sale. He adds that the company has refused to replace it.
A man placed an order for an iPhone 15 during Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale. However, when he received the phone, he claimed that it came with a counterfeit battery. The man even shared photos and a video on X to substantiate his claim and mentioned that Flipkart has refused to replace his device.
Read| Customer receives damaged kitchen chimney from Flipkart, company responds
“I ordered iPhone 15 from Flipkart on January 13, and I got it on January 15, but Flipkart has committed fraud; they delivered a defective iPhone 15, and the box packaging was also fake. Now they are not replacing it,” wrote X user Ajay Rajawat while sharing two pictures and a video on the microblogging platform.
One of the pictures shows the iPhone displaying the message, “Unable to determine if your iPhone battery is a genuine Apple part. This could be because the part is non-genuine or not functioning as expected, or the installation is complete.”
Another picture shows the iPhone displaying the ‘Battery Health & Charging’ where the message reads, “Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple battery. Health information not available for this battery.”
In another tweet, the man wrote, “I ordered an iPhone15 on Flipkart during the Republic Day Sale, and today I got it. But it is not charging, and it is showing that the battery is not genuine. What could be the solution for this? Is this a fraud by Flipkart?”
Earlier, an Amazon customer received a package containing Colgate toothpaste instead of the noise-cancelling Sony headphones he had ordered. The man shared the unboxing video on X and tagged Amazon to bring the issue to their attention. The company apologised for the delivery mix-up and assured him that his concern will be solved on a priority.