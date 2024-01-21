close_game
Flipkart customer receives iPhone 15 with 'fake battery' ordered during Republic Day Sale

Flipkart customer receives iPhone 15 with ‘fake battery’ ordered during Republic Day Sale

Arfa Javaid
Jan 21, 2024 03:44 PM IST

A man claims to have received a defective iPhone 15 he had ordered during Flipkart Republic Day Sale. He adds that the company has refused to replace it.

A man placed an order for an iPhone 15 during Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale. However, when he received the phone, he claimed that it came with a counterfeit battery. The man even shared photos and a video on X to substantiate his claim and mentioned that Flipkart has refused to replace his device.

“I ordered iPhone 15 from Flipkart on January 13, and I got it on January 15, but Flipkart has committed fraud; they delivered a defective iPhone 15, and the box packaging was also fake. Now they are not replacing it,” wrote X user Ajay Rajawat while sharing two pictures and a video on the microblogging platform.

One of the pictures shows the iPhone displaying the message, “Unable to determine if your iPhone battery is a genuine Apple part. This could be because the part is non-genuine or not functioning as expected, or the installation is complete.”

Another picture shows the iPhone displaying the ‘Battery Health & Charging’ where the message reads, “Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple battery. Health information not available for this battery.”

In another tweet, the man wrote, “I ordered an iPhone15 on Flipkart during the Republic Day Sale, and today I got it. But it is not charging, and it is showing that the battery is not genuine. What could be the solution for this? Is this a fraud by Flipkart?”

Earlier, an Amazon customer received a package containing Colgate toothpaste instead of the noise-cancelling Sony headphones he had ordered. The man shared the unboxing video on X and tagged Amazon to bring the issue to their attention. The company apologised for the delivery mix-up and assured him that his concern will be solved on a priority.

