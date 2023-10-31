News / Trending / Customer receives damaged kitchen chimney from Flipkart, company responds

Customer receives damaged kitchen chimney from Flipkart, company responds

ByArfa Javaid
Oct 31, 2023 01:44 PM IST

The images posted by the customer online show shattered glass fragments of the kitchen chimney scattered throughout the packaging.

An individual placed an order for a kitchen chimney through Flipkart and received his order on October 6. Upon unboxing it, he was shocked to discover that he received a broken kitchen chimney. The man then reached out to Flipkart’s customer care but to no avail. When his issue wasn’t solved for days, he took to X to share an unboxing video and the pictures of the chimney he received.

Broken kitchen chimney that the Flipkart customer received on October 6. (X/@tomplayjr)

In one of his tweets, the customer who goes by PD on X wrote, “Till date no resolution given by Flipkart. Delivered on 06 Oct, 23. Tarikh pe tarikh de raha hai Flipkart [Flipkart is giving me dates]. @jagograhakjago @nch1915 @flipkartsupport @Flipkart Please help @AdvisorLaborLaw I also made a complaint on NCH platform @jagograhakjago. Please help.” Along with this, he shared several photos and a video.

Flipkart then responded saying that they are ‘addressing’ the issue, but it went unresolved for several days. The man has now confirmed that the issue has been resolved after a wait of 25 days. This resolution comes after numerous tweets and a complaint with the National Consumer Helpline (NCH).

The customer on October 31 shared on the microblogging platform that the company had picked up the damaged product and issued the refund after 25 days.

Take a look at the tweets here:

This is, however, not the first time that a customer has received a damaged or wrong product from Flipkart. Earlier, an individual claimed that he received Thomson TV instead of Sony TV from Flipkart. He further added that the product was unboxed by the Sony TV technician, who was shocked to find a different TV inside the Sony TV box, and that too without accessories.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

