News / Trending / Amazon customer receives toothpaste instead of Sony headphones, shares unboxing video

Amazon customer receives toothpaste instead of Sony headphones, shares unboxing video

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 11, 2023 12:24 PM IST

Amazon replied to the customer’s tweets and assured him that the issue will soon be resolved.

A man ordered Sony headphones through Amazon and received something rather bizarre. Upon unboxing it, he was surprised to find out that the package contained toothpaste instead of the headphones that he had ordered. The man shared the video of unboxing on X and expressed his disappointment with the company. Amazon replied to his tweets and assured him that the issue will soon be resolved.

Amazon customer received a tube of toothpaste instead of Sony headphones. (X/@Yashuish)
Amazon customer received a tube of toothpaste instead of Sony headphones. (X/@Yashuish)

“Well, I ordered Sony Xb910n and got Colgate,” wrote Yash Ojha while sharing the video on X. The video shows the customer unboxing his parcel. Although the package has a box of wireless noise-cancelling Sony headphones, along with the user manual and other things, the box contains a unit of Colgate toothpaste.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Amazon replied to this tweet and apologised for the delivery mix-up.

In another tweet, the customer shared, “Such a bad experience, maybe I won’t continue with my Prime membership anymore.”

Amazon replied to this tweet as well. “As the issue has been escalated, we’re sure that the concern will be solved on a priority basis. Kindly wait till the mentioned timeline,” wrote Amazon on X.

There are numerous instances where people receive bizarre items instead of what they ordered. In February this year, a woman received four boxes of MDH masala boxes instead of the electric toothbrush she ordered.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

