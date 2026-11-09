Giant Golden Rangoli made with 6.5 kg of jewellery unveiled at Dubai's City Centre Deira

Diwali celebrations in Dubai have another attraction this year, with a Golden Rangoli unveiled at City Centre Deira. Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia attended the unveiling of the display, which gives the traditional Indian decoration a new look with gold and diamond jewellery. Created by Damas in collaboration with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the rangoli is part of the mall's Diwali celebrations.

213 jewellery pieces used to create Golden Rangoli

The intricate Diwali installation took 10 people 16 hours to assemble. (Gulf News)

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Measuring 2 metres by 2 metres, the Golden Rangoli features 213 pieces of jewellery, including necklaces, bangles, earrings and pendants. Together, the pieces weigh 6.5 kg and come from Damas' Rangoli, Legacy and Ananya collections.

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Creating the intricate design required a team of 10 people, who spent 16 hours assembling the jewellery by hand. The finished installation brings together traditional rangoli patterns and precious jewellery, offering a different take on the colourful floor decorations commonly seen during Diwali.

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{{^usCountry}} As reported by Gulf News, the display was unveiled at City Centre Deira as part of Dubai's Diwali celebrations. The mall also shared a video of the Golden Rangoli on its Instagram page, showing how necklaces, bangles and pendants were used to create the design. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As reported by Gulf News, the display was unveiled at City Centre Deira as part of Dubai's Diwali celebrations. The mall also shared a video of the Golden Rangoli on its Instagram page, showing how necklaces, bangles and pendants were used to create the design. {{/usCountry}}

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Diwali celebrations bring festive shopping offers

The Golden Rangoli is not the only attraction during Dubai's Diwali celebrations. Jewellery stores across the city are offering festive discounts and promotions, with shoppers also getting a chance to win gold.

The Diwali Gold Rush promotion, running from October 24 to November 12, covers more than 180 jewellery stores. Customers who spend Dh1,500 or more at participating outlets can enter draws to win a share of 1 kg of gold.

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Shopping centres, hypermarkets and jewellery stores have also rolled out festive collections, discounts and raffle draws. Restaurants and hotels, meanwhile, are offering special menus and Diwali-themed dining experiences.

The Golden Rangoli puts a new spin on a familiar Diwali tradition, using jewellery instead of the colours and flowers usually seen in rangoli designs.