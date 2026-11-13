Global outage hits Outlook and Teams, internet renames service ‘Microsoft 364’

As Microsoft scrambles to resolve a major global outage affecting Outlook, Teams, and Copilot, social media has turned the workplace freeze into a viral punchline. With many failing to access servers or their emails, X users quickly rebranded the disrupted productivity suite, Microsoft 365, as “Microsoft 364”, joking that the downtime has given them an unexpected break from work emails.

An error message is shown when trying to access Microsoft's Outlook. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jokingly, an individual wrote, “Microsoft364 is here. Microsoft's new product, Microsoft364.” Another posted, “Legally Microsoft has to rename to M364 now.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Also Read: Microsoft outage: Outlook, Copilot and Teams remain disrupted, over 200,000 user issues reported

A third expressed, “The Microsoft outage that started at 10 a.m. Pacific Time still hasn't been resolved. Americans are tweeting stuff like Microsoft364, and I can't stop laughing.”

With GTA 6 just around the corner, many social media users couldn’t resist reviving the classic “we got this before GTA 6” meme format. An individual joked, “Can't believe we got another Microsoft outage before GTA 6.”

How big is the outage?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the monitoring website Downdetector, the Microsoft outage affected users across 74 countries in just an hour. Reports say that the problem with Outlook peaked globally at nearly 140,000. What is happening with Microsoft? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the monitoring website Downdetector, the Microsoft outage affected users across 74 countries in just an hour. Reports say that the problem with Outlook peaked globally at nearly 140,000. What is happening with Microsoft? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In a series of tweets, the company is keeping people updated about how it is dealing with the issues.

The company wrote, “The servers we returned to service can become unresponsive again once they receive traffic; we're analyzing diagnostic data to determine what's triggering the behavior. In parallel, we're temporarily limiting which types of traffic can reach the affected infrastructure in some locations. Additionally, we're rebuilding a subset of affected servers using a previous configuration to validate if this prevents them from becoming unresponsive.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Microsoft overtakes Nvidia as world's second-most valuable company amid Jensen Huang affair probe

It added, “We’ve monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed they're not taking as expected. We’re identifying alternate workstreams that can be applied to increase capacity in the face of sustained traffic management imbalances.”