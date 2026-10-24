Goldman Sachs analysts pitch charity ideas to CEO David Solomon, with winning teams securing $650,000 for nonprofits

More than 1,000 Goldman Sachs analysts recently took part in a competition that gave them an opportunity to present ideas for social impact to the bank’s top executives, including CEO David Solomon. The winning teams secured nearly $650,000 in charitable grants for the nonprofit organisations they support.

Goldman Sachs analysts use AI to develop proposals for charitable causes. (Representational image generated using AI)

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The annual initiative also highlighted how employees are using artificial intelligence (AI) to address challenges in healthcare, digital safety, housing and energy.

What is the Goldman Sachs Analyst Impact Fund?

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The competition, known as the Analyst Impact Fund, allows junior employees to work with nonprofit organisations, develop proposals and pitch their ideas to senior leadership. The grants are awarded to support the organisations chosen by the teams, rather than to the analysts personally.

According to Goldman Sachs, 1,063 analysts across 45 offices participated in the 2026 edition, marking a record for the programme. A total of 25 teams reached the semi-finals, with four advancing to the final round.

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Asahi Pompey, global head of corporate engagement and president of the Goldman Sachs Foundation, told Fortune that the initiative has enabled analysts to help direct more than $6 million in philanthropic grants over the past 11 years.

Which charities received the winning grants?

A four-member team from Frankfurt won the top grant of $250,000 for Every Cure, a nonprofit that uses technology to identify new uses for existing medicines.

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The funding will help accelerate the organisation’s AI-powered research and support efforts to move potential drug-disease matches towards clinical trials. The broader goal is to identify additional treatment options using medicines that are already available.

Team Thorn, representing analysts from Birmingham and London, secured second place and $100,000 for its work tackling online child sexual abuse, including threats involving generative AI. The team also received an additional $25,000 after being voted the employee favourite.

Build Change, represented by a team from New York and Norwalk, received $75,000 for its work on disaster-resilient housing and community preparedness for climate-related emergencies.

Bengaluru-based Team WattTime finished fourth, receiving $50,000 for initiatives that use emissions data to support cleaner electricity and energy decisions.

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Why AI featured prominently in the competition

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The 2026 competition reflected the growing role of technology in charitable initiatives. Fortune reported that around 84% of participating analysts incorporated AI into their proposals, including all four finalist teams.

The programme also aims to help employees develop professional skills beyond their day-to-day responsibilities. Participants collaborate across departments, refine their presentations and receive guidance from senior colleagues.

In a statement published by Goldman Sachs, Solomon said the programme helps analysts engage with complex global challenges while developing the leadership, resilience and adaptability needed throughout their careers.