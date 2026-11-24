Google has rejected rumours of “huge layoffs” within its Cloud division in India, calling them “totally inaccurate”. In a post shared on X this morning, the official X account of Google Cloud India said that 30 roles within Google Cloud were eliminated while dismissing speculation of wider job cuts.

The rumours about Google layoffs

Google Cloud India has clarified that there are no layoffs happening in India. (REUTERS) more less

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Since the last two days, social media platform X has been rife with rumours that Google Cloud has laid off much of its India team.

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The rumours appear to have begun on the anonymous professional network Blind, where one person claiming to be a Bengaluru-based Google employee said that the company is offering “resign or get fired ultimatums” to its staffers.

“People are posting about sudden cuts across India Cloud teams, with zero link to performance and while their US counterparts weren't touched. Others are getting 24-hour "resign or get fired" ultimatums with just 1 month severance, impossible pre-PIPs that block internal transfers, and rumors of January VEPs or layoffs in P&D,” the Blind user claimed.

Google rejects layoff rumours

The Blind post quickly made its way to X, where hundreds of people started speculating about Google layoffs in India.

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{{^usCountry}} One such X user, named Venkatesh Alla, asked: “Huge layoffs at Google India. What's going on?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One such X user, named Venkatesh Alla, asked: “Huge layoffs at Google India. What's going on?” {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to his post, the official account of Google Cloud India said that there are no layoffs and described the job cuts as a “small organizational change in India”.

Google clarified that 30 roles were eliminated last week as the company reorganises its business priorities.

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“These rumors are totally inaccurate. Last week, Google Cloud made a small organizational change in India, and approximately 30 roles were eliminated as part of a re-prioritization of work,” Google clarified.

The same response was shared under several X posts amplifying the layoff rumours.

Meanwhile, a handful of Google employees also confirmed that there were no wider job cuts in the company.

“Fake hysteria - I’m in the org,” wrote X user Bhavya Khandelwal, a software engineer in Google.

“I don't see it anywhere yet,” agreed Akash Basudevan, a senior MLE at Google.

(Also read: Laid-off Google techie shares reality check: ‘Companies can let you go anytime’)

Layoffs at Google

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Google has carried out several rounds of job cuts since January 2023, as part of efforts to reduce costs, simplify its organisational structure and redirect resources towards key business priorities, particularly artificial intelligence (AI). While the company announced one major round of layoffs in 2023, subsequent cuts have largely been smaller and targeted at specific teams and business units.

In January 2023, Google announced plans to eliminate approximately 12,000 jobs globally, representing around 6% of its workforce.

In 2024, Google continued to reduce headcount through smaller rounds of layoffs. In January, it confirmed cuts affecting several hundred employees across its hardware, central engineering and Google Assistant teams.

(Also read: Google layoffs: ‘Core’ employees fired, Sundar Pichai moving positions to India)

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This year, the Sundar Pichai-led company extended voluntary buyout and exit packages to selected employees across five countries—Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and Switzerland—to manage costs amid heavy artificial intelligence (AI) spending.